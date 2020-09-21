Previous
Channel Island Harbor, Oxnard California by flygirl
Channel Island Harbor, Oxnard California

This was our favorite place to celebrate our anniversary when we lived in California. Luckily, we were able to fly out to California this past February to celebrate our 40th anniversary and get back home, before Covid reared its ugly head.
