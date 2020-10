Sunset on Pine River

We took an evening walk one night, trying to catch the sunset on Lake Michigan, but kind of missed it. I was able to get this shot as we walked down Pine River.



Was bit on my right hand today, by the neighbors dog. 😬 Hopefully, this won't slow me down too much. Eating dinner did pose an interesting event. 😆 I have great neighbors, they have repeatedly apologized and ask what they could do. I just appreciate their apologies. 🤗