Propeller on Viðey Island

Another shot from Viðey Island, iceland. The two most known marine accidents, and still alive in the memory of Icelanders, are those of cutter Ingvar who ran ashore at Hjallasker on 7th April 1906 and when the Canadian destroyer Skeena was wrecked off Videy. This propeller is from the Canadian destroyer.



Thanks for all the looksies, comments and Favs. I appreciate them more than I can say.



Stay safe and wear a mask.