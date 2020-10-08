Sign up
Photo 954
Freedom
Freedom is right there, but can't get there. This is our cat ,Citroën. He loves to got outside, but we don't allow him to go off the deck without being on a leash.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
animals
cat
Sylvia du Toit
Shame. This is how I feel at this stage.
October 9th, 2020
