Roae Lily by flygirl
Roae Lily

This is dedicated to my daughter-in-law, Nicole. Who I love to the moon and beyond. ❣️

This is a Rose Lily, which looks and smells like Stargazer Lilies, but have double the peddles, which makes them look like roses.

11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Dee L.

@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
