Previous
Photo 984
Roae Lily
This is dedicated to my daughter-in-law, Nicole. Who I love to the moon and beyond. ❣️
This is a Rose Lily, which looks and smells like Stargazer Lilies, but have double the peddles, which makes them look like roses.
Enjoy!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
995
photos
18
followers
27
following
269% complete
Views
0
365
Pixel 7 Pro
11th July 2024 2:43pm
flowers
love
lily
roses
lilies
