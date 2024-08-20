Sign up
kelpie in the Rain
Traveling thru Scotland and stopped to visit the Kelpies. We left just in time as it started to downpour. Snag this shot with my phone thru the car window.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
20th August 2024 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
kelpie
,
falkirk
