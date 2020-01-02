Previous
Song thrush
Song thrush....

......lovely to have the song thrush visit my garden these last few weeks and just recently joined by another.
2nd January 2020

@flyingleap
I live in a small town in North Canterbury, NZ - about 30mins drive from Christchurch.
