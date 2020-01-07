Previous
Next
Bumble bee..... by flyingleap
295 / 365

Bumble bee.....

....smothered in pollen as he sips from the hebe flower.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

flying

@flyingleap
Hello - I live in a small town in North Canterbury, NZ - about 30mins drive from Christchurch. You will see sunrises, flowers from my...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous capture!
January 7th, 2020  
amyK ace
Lovely close up
January 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise