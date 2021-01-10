Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1046
Peaceful reflections
From my kayak at the reservoir this morning
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
reflections
,
reservoir
