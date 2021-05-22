Previous
Coming home by flyrobin
Coming home

Our set up on the way home from our May trip. I hope we get to go away again soon - dependent on lockdowns and state borders!
22nd May 2021 22nd May 21

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia
Maggiemae ace
You look prepared for anything! Nice to see your rig!
July 1st, 2021  
