Photo 1138
Striated pardalote
This tiny bird is smaller than a fairy wren and very quick, often hiding behind leaves in trees. I was very happy to get a clear shot.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
3
2
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th June 2021 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pardalote
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 9th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
A pretty little one.
July 9th, 2021
*lynn
ace
wonderful details ...fav
July 9th, 2021
