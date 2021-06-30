Previous
Next
Striated pardalote by flyrobin
Photo 1138

Striated pardalote

This tiny bird is smaller than a fairy wren and very quick, often hiding behind leaves in trees. I was very happy to get a clear shot.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 9th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
A pretty little one.
July 9th, 2021  
*lynn ace
wonderful details ...fav
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise