Barn Owl delight by flyrobin
Barn Owl delight

Captured during a free flight demonstration at Desert Wildlife Park in Alice Springs - if you look closely you can see the mouse being eaten!
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Maggiemae ace
I don't particularly want to see the mouse but do appreciate the close photo of his beautiful plumage and sharp claws! fav
September 12th, 2021  
