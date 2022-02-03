Previous
Ready to fly by flyrobin
Ready to fly

A young Rainbow Bee-eater having lessons with it's siblings in catching their own food. I took about 1000 photos of these beautiful birds before they left the fence - usually they're much higher up.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Wylie ace
I can see why, this is an amazingly beautiful shot. fav!!
February 7th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow I'd be so thrilled to ever get this shot - SUPERB and I'd give 5 favs were it possible!
February 7th, 2022  
