Photo 1303
Don't annoy me
My favourite shot from a shoot with a friend the other day
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
2
1
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made.
1303
photos
81
followers
106
following
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
21st March 2022 5:45pm
Tags
portrait
,
studio
,
bec
Maggiemae
ace
Somehow I wish she was holding a cello! Brilliant!
April 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow!
April 8th, 2022
