Hry by fortong
Hry

původní plán byl v čajovně za zrcadlem ale bylo zavřeno - nechápu tak jsme se zastavili u mě a pak jsme šli do mystiky a pak jsme hráli Představ si a Pandemic a Obrázková krycí jména
Katka

@fortong
