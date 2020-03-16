Previous
Pewter by fotoblah
Photo 995

Pewter

AKA Social Distancing 1 of ? One good aspect of only leaving home for essential reasons is it will (may?) motivate me to see what I can do with a tripod and the limited natural light in the apartment.

This is a test to see if I remembered how to do median stacking to reduce noise in long exposures.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Photo Details

