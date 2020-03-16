Sign up
Photo 995
Pewter
AKA Social Distancing 1 of ? One good aspect of only leaving home for essential reasons is it will (may?) motivate me to see what I can do with a tripod and the limited natural light in the apartment.
This is a test to see if I remembered how to do median stacking to reduce noise in long exposures.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
1264
photos
21
followers
15
following
272% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th March 2020 9:39am
Tags
pitcher
,
mugs
,
pewter
