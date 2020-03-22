Sign up
Photo 1001
Juxtaposition
I pass this corner every few weeks. Sometimes wondered if it would be worth it to try and time the sun for this shadow effect. Never tried. I got lucky.
Taken back in the halcyon days of well stocked supermarket shelves.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
9th March 2020 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corner
,
graffitti
,
oldtown
,
caldas
,
cwl-m
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love this. Really well spotted with the shadow like that.
March 23rd, 2020
