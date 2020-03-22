Previous
Next
Juxtaposition by fotoblah
Photo 1001

Juxtaposition

I pass this corner every few weeks. Sometimes wondered if it would be worth it to try and time the sun for this shadow effect. Never tried. I got lucky.

Taken back in the halcyon days of well stocked supermarket shelves.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

FotoBlah

ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I love this. Really well spotted with the shadow like that.
March 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise