Previous
Next
1 Subject, 30 Shots: #7 by fotoblah
Photo 1006

1 Subject, 30 Shots: #7

Flashlight in glass jar, in the darkest space I could make.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43376/one-subject-30-shots-introduce-your-subject
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

FotoBlah

ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise