Sculpted by Water by fotoblah
Photo 1002

Sculpted by Water

Rain runoff clumps and shapes the spring litter from the park's many sycamore trees. Taken with phone during exercise walking.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

FotoBlah

@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
