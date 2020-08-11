Sign up
Photo 1013
Album Cover Challenge 118
Photo from my archives. Taken 2 years ago in a bookstore at the LX Factory in Lisbon.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th September 2017 3:24pm
Tags
bicycle
sculpture
albumcoverchallenge118
booksktore
