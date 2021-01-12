Previous
Winter Light and Shadow by fotoblah
Winter Light and Shadow

Only on a sunny day in winter does the late afternoon sun put the building in sunlight and the treeline in shade.
FotoBlah

@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
