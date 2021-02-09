Previous
No Parking by fotoblah
Photo 1038

No Parking

As in prior lockdowns, we're allowed to exercise in the city park. This is the first one where the city has taped off the benches. I figure that's a not very subtle reminder this is the first national lockdown with SUBSTANTIAL fines for violations.
