Photo 1038
No Parking
As in prior lockdowns, we're allowed to exercise in the city park. This is the first one where the city has taped off the benches. I figure that's a not very subtle reminder this is the first national lockdown with SUBSTANTIAL fines for violations.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
