Previous
Next
Abandoned by fotoblah
Photo 1039

Abandoned

For the first time in 23 months there was both an open gate to this abandoned building, and no workers in sight. Of course I had to walk the 30 yards to an open door to see what was inside.

Taken in the same building shown on https://365project.org/fotoblah/365/2020-02-02
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

FotoBlah

ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise