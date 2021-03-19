Sign up
78/365
78/365
Flowers (most are plastic) for St. Joseph's Day and Father's Day, both which fall on 19 March. I'm guessing most will still be there until Easter.
Taken in Caldas da Rainha's oldest and largest cemetery.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
1333
photos
21
followers
15
following
285% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
cemetery
,
caldas
,
cwl-m
