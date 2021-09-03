Sign up
Photo 1047
Brother of the VW Beetle
Documenting travel. It's a 1937 Mercedes-Benz Coach Decouvrable Type 170 H. The car's similarity to the Volkswagen Beetle is no accident, as both were designed by Ferdinand Porsche.
Seen at the Cité de l'Automobile museum in Mulhouse, France.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
Tags
museum
,
beetle
,
mercedes-benz
,
mulhouse
