Brother of the VW Beetle by fotoblah
Documenting travel. It's a 1937 Mercedes-Benz Coach Decouvrable Type 170 H. The car's similarity to the Volkswagen Beetle is no accident, as both were designed by Ferdinand Porsche.

Seen at the Cité de l'Automobile museum in Mulhouse, France.
