Newest Rescue at the Dog Shelter

I volunteer every Mon afternoon at the local privately owned no-kill dog shelter. Yesterday this pup was seen wandering around outside the shelter entrance. Two volunteers took a close look, saw he'd been in a fight then decided to bring him into the shelter because his wounds needed treatment and we had an empty kennel. He was timid at first. That changed after he got his fill of canned dog food. Photo taken after he finished eating.