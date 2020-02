Still Life with Side Effects

I found this dusty liquor collection while looking for another empty storage space in my furnished apartment.



The apartment was once my landlord's home. They rented it to me after deciding that Airbnb wasn't worth the effort. Since they moved out, the apartment has had 2 giant cabinets with their stuff behind locked drawers, doors, and glass doors. The unlocked ones are for my use. I rarely drink, so this space will remain occupied.