Alhogator - Isolation Day 12 of ? by fotoblah
33 / 365

Alhogator - Isolation Day 12 of ?

'Alho' is Portuguese for garlic. For the Black and White challenge - Handles.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43300/new-black-and-white-challenge-what-s-your-handle
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Photo Details

