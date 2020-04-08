Sign up
41 / 365
1 Subject, 30 Shots: #8
Deformation of yesterday's photo
https://365project.org/fotoblah/365/2020-04-07
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
1
FotoBlah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not.
Tags
cwl-c
,
30-shots2020
