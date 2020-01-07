Sign up
An Oodle of Poodles
Documenting standard poodles at play. There were 6 that day, including my friend's. The group has enough members that one time 20 standard poodles were present.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
Tags
poodle
,
park
,
poodles
