Tram Central Station
Documenting travel. View from my hotel room in Basel, Switzerland. Between the city's central train station partially seen on the left side and the tram station, I couldn't ask for better access to public transit.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
Tags
basel
,
trams
