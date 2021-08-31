Previous
Tram Central Station
Tram Central Station

Documenting travel. View from my hotel room in Basel, Switzerland. Between the city's central train station partially seen on the left side and the tram station, I couldn't ask for better access to public transit.
31st August 2021

FotoBlah

ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. Too much of...
