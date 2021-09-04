Previous
Steep Descent by fotoblah
Steep Descent

The cable car to the top of the mountain begins and ends in a valley with high almost vertical sides. This is the view going back to the valley.

The cable car was packed with people. When we felt the change in direction to going down steeply almost all of the conversations stopped for a few moments until people realized what had happened.

There are black spots on the photo because this was taken through the dirty window of the cable car.

Taken on Schilthorn mountain (9,440 ft), Switzerland
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

