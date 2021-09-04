Sign up
243 / 365
Steep Descent
The cable car to the top of the mountain begins and ends in a valley with high almost vertical sides. This is the view going back to the valley.
The cable car was packed with people. When we felt the change in direction to going down steeply almost all of the conversations stopped for a few moments until people realized what had happened.
There are black spots on the photo because this was taken through the dirty window of the cable car.
Taken on Schilthorn mountain (9,440 ft), Switzerland
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 6. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. I began photography...
1345
photos
19
followers
15
following
67% complete
View this month »
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Latest from all albums
241
242
1046
1047
243
1048
244
245
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
While Traveling
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
6th September 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
valley
,
alps
,
switzerland
,
aerial
,
schilthorn
,
cwl-wt
