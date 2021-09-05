Sign up
244 / 365
A Brief Clear View
One of my few photos where the area close to the mountain top was free of clouds.
Taken on Schilthorn mountain (9,440 ft), Switzerland
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 6. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. I began photography...
1345
photos
19
followers
15
following
Tags
alps
,
switzerland
,
lightandshadow
,
schilthorn
,
cwl-wt
