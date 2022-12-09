Sign up
246 / 365
White Statue, Dark Room
Seen in a museum at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino,CA.
The reflections below the base of the statue are benches in the 2 rooms between the statue and where I was standing.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 6. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not. I began photography...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
While Traveling
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
9th December 2022 11:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
statue
,
light and shadow
,
the huntington
