Did Greta Thunberg have a doppleganger in the 1800s? by fotoblah
Did Greta Thunberg have a doppleganger in the 1800s?

Seen in a museum at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino,CA. I'm leaving California on 15 Dec.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

FotoBlah

@fotoblah
