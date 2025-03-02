Icy paw prints 🐾 by fotofox
1 / 365

Icy paw prints 🐾

Out first thing in the frosty garden with my cat Jazz & she walked over an icy wooden step. I thought that’s my first 365 project pic!
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Fotofox

@fotofox
