IWD Swim by fotofox
6 / 365

IWD Swim

‘The Big Swim’ celebrating International Women’s Day. 1000 swimmers came together in Brighton & Poole on this beautiful sunny day ☀️ 🏊 Money was raised for surfers against sewage
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Fotofox

@fotofox
I decided to take part in the 365 project in order to help me connect to my love of photography again after a long break....
