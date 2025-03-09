Previous
Early Spring by fotofox
7 / 365

Early Spring

Love the contrast between these young delicate heralders of Spring underneath the old dormant rock solid tree. Just love nature 💚
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Fotofox

@fotofox
I decided to take part in the 365 project in order to help me connect to my love of photography again after a long break....
1% complete

Photo Details

