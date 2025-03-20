Previous
Deer by fotofox
19 / 365

Deer

This was drawn/painted by my 12 yr old daughter at school & I love the gentle expression on its face & wanted a place to document it
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Fotofox

@fotofox
I decided to take part in the 365 project in order to help me connect to my love of photography again after a long break....
