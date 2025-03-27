Previous
Gulls in the mist by fotofox
Gulls in the mist

One minute there was bright sunshine & the next we were covered in mist! The weather constantly surprises me since we moved to the coast. I love it! 🩵
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Fotofox

@fotofox
I decided to take part in the 365 project in order to help me connect to my love of photography again after a long break....
Photo Details

