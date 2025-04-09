Previous
Camelia by fotofox
38 / 365

Camelia

Since moving my Camelia plant to a north facing position she’s produced the best blooms ever! 🌸
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Fotofox

@fotofox
I decided to take part in the 365 project in order to help me connect to my love of photography again after a long break....
