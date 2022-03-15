Previous
Madam Butterfly by fotofun
Madam Butterfly

Our little papillon, Angel, always has her ball nearby. Looks like she should go to the groomers one of these days! 🐾❤️
15th March 2022

Helen

@fotofun
