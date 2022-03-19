Sign up
76 / 365
Bison
This guy was far off in the distance but I thought I would stop the car anyway and take a photo!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Helen
@fotofun
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th March 2022 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
