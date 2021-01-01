Previous
January 1 - The Beginning by fotomatt
January 1 - The Beginning

Day 1. Photo of the bay of Tokyo from our local boardwalk. Was trying out one of my new infrared filters. This was photo was taken with a 850nm filter.
