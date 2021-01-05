Previous
Next
Minolta TC-1 by fotomatt
5 / 365

Minolta TC-1

I found this camera at my local second hand shop yesterday. It is pretty much mint in box from a private owner. The first camera I bought when I was younger was a Minolta film camera.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Matthew L

@fotomatt
I want to start 2021 off staying motivated to keep shooting so I thought I would start a 365 project. I currently live in Japan...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise