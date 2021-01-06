Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
6 / 365
Art Project
This was a whistle my son made as an art project. I was always impressed with it so it has remained around all these years.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Matthew L
@fotomatt
I want to start 2021 off staying motivated to keep shooting so I thought I would start a 365 project. I currently live in Japan...
6
photos
2
followers
7
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th January 2021 11:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
art
,
dragon
,
whistle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close