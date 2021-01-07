Previous
Still at work by fotomatt
7 / 365

Still at work

I knew this part of the challenge would be difficult. Finishing work well after dark. This evening a picture from my office window after sunset.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Matthew L

@fotomatt
I want to start 2021 off staying motivated to keep shooting so I thought I would start a 365 project. I currently live in Japan...
1% complete

