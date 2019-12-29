Sign up
Photo 2539
Mahonia Media
We had our end of year walk at Anglesey Abbey this morning and found this shrub, commonly known as Charity, in bloom.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th December 2019 10:28am
Tags
shrub
,
mahonia
