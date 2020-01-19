Previous
St Ives by foxes37
St Ives

The first beautiful day weather-wise this year so we took the guided bus from Cambridge to St Ives. The meadows beyond the bridge were totally flooded.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
xbm
At a guess I'd say river level was at least 1m higher than normal.
January 19th, 2020  
