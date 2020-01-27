Previous
Snowdrops Galore by foxes37
Snowdrops Galore

There are snowdrops everywhere now, brightening our gloomy windy days.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
